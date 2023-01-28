Lockwood & Co reviews: The perfect cure to Stranger Things withdrawal symptoms

Netflix's latest new show Lockwood & Co, which combines detective, horror, and adventure genres, will probably not reach the heights of Stranger Things or Wednesday. But for those looking for an alternative, it fits the bill. Based on Jonathan Stroud's book series of the same name (the English author is also behind the Bartimaeus Sequence, which I hope also gets adapted one day), the series follows three teenage ghost-hunters who run the titular agency to help an alternate London's citizens get rid of malign ghosts. Developed by Joe Cornish, the series has received an almost universally positive reception from critics. Here are some of the reviews.

Empire Magazine's Boyd Hilton wrote, "None of this impressive world-building, character development, and storytelling would work, though, if it wasn’t for the consistently intelligent, wryly funny dialogue."

AV Club's Jenna Scherer wrote, "Lockwood is an appealing blend of noir-tinged detective tale, horror, and lowkey teen drama with just the right amount of witty banter."

London Evening Standard's Vicky Jessop wrote, "Does Lockwood & Co break any new ground? As with Stranger Things, no. But it weaves all its constituent parts into an entertaining narrative that raises just the right amount of hair on the back of the neck. A spooky delight."

Daily Telegraph's Ed Power wrote, "Driven in particular by Stokes’s gutsy performance, it has a zinging underdog charm."

Ready Steady Cut's Jonathon Wilson wrote, "There’s an awareness from the very first scene of this eight-episode series that it’s a slight cut above its contemporaries."

