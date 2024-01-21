Rashmika Mandanna thanks Delhi police for arresting man who created her viral deepfake video

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has expressed her deepest gratitude to the Delhi Police after the arrest of the individual responsible for creating a viral deepfake video featuring her morphed face. According to reports, the Delhi Police apprehended the main accused, Eemani Naveen, on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, Rashmika conveyed her appreciation, saying, "Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO (folded hands emoji). Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me (national flag emoji)." She also reminded her fans about the importance of consent, stating, "Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken! (White heart emoji)."

According to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Special Cell, Delhi Police, Naveen, a resident of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh who is a B-tech graduate from a reputed engineering college in Chennai, was the alleged mastermind behind the deepfake video. Naveen, who used to run a fan page for Rashmika and created similar pages for two other celebrities, was taken into custody for creating and posting deepfake content on social media platforms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO Unit, Hemant Tiwari revealed that Naveen deleted the controversial posts and altered the name of his Instagram channel after realising the videos had sparked a nationwide controversy. "Later when he realized that it became a national sensation. He also saw tweet from famous film stars against the said deep fake video. He got scared and deleted the said posts from the Instagram Channel and also changed the name of Insta channel. He had also deleted the relevant digital data from his devices," said Tiwari.

The deepfake video, which circulated online in November last year, ignited discussions on digital safety. In the video, a woman resembling Rashmika was seen entering a lift wearing a revealing black dress. The incident prompted several celebrities to condemn the use of deepfake technology against stars.