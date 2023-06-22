Rapper Quando Rondo faces imprisonment on drug and gang charges in Savannah

Rapper Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, has been imprisoned in his hometown of Savannah after being indicted on drug and gang charges, reported the news agency Associated Press. The 24-year-old artist is currently held in the Chatham County jail, with a bond hearing scheduled for Friday, as per court records.

A grand jury indicted Bowman and 18 others on June 14. The indictment includes four charges against Bowman, including being a manager of the illicit street gang "Rollin' 60's." Additionally, he is accused of conspiring with others to distribute marijuana and purchase hydrocodone pills, an opioid.

Quando Rondo gained recognition through his singles "I Remember" and "ABG," which led to a record deal with Atlantic Records. In 2020, his debut album, "QPac," was released, followed by his second album, "Recovery," in March.

Who is Quando Rondo?

Quando Rondo is an American rapper and songwriter. He was born on March 23, 1999, in Savannah, Georgia. Quando Rondo gained popularity in the music industry with his melodic rap style and emotional storytelling in his songs. His music often reflects his personal experiences and struggles, resonating with listeners who appreciate his candid and introspective approach to rap music.