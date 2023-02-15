Rapper Playboi Carti arrested for allegedly choking pregnant girlfriend

Rapper Playboi Carti has been arrested in Georgia for allegedly choking his girlfriend, reported TMZ. As per the arrest affidavit accessed by the publication, the woman has accused the rapper of choking her and pushing her. She said he restricted her breathing to the point where she feared for her life. The alleged incident followed an argument over a paternity test. The document also stated that the woman had been living with Playboi Carti since July last year. She had been in a relationship with him for two years, and was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged incident.

According to the police report, the woman had intended to discuss the baby with Playboi Carti but the conversation turned into an argument when the topic of a paternity test came up. She alleged that the argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which a bystander tried to intervene. The woman claimed that she managed to break free from Carti's grip and fled to her car, but he pursued her and attacked her again.

Reportedly, the victim said that Carti attempted to drag her out of the vehicle and covered her mouth when she attempted to use the car's SOS feature to call for help. The police spotted signs of injury on the woman's neck, chest, and back.

Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter. He began his music career by signing with local underground label Awful Records before joining ASAP Mob's AWGE Label under Interscope Records. Despite initially attracting a devoted fan base, it was not until 2017 that Carter achieved mainstream recognition. In April 2017, he released his debut mixtape, which featured hit singles "Magnolia" and "Woke Up Like This," featuring Lil Uzi Vert. His first studio album, Die Lit (2018), peaked at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart. After a two-year break with no new music, Carter released his highly anticipated second album, Whole Lotta Red (2020), which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, becoming his first chart-topping release.

