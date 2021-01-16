Rapper Pitbull is now the co-owner of trackhouse racing NASCAR team

Rapper Pitbull is now the co-owner of a NASCAR team.



The rapper took his Twitter account to share the big news on his Birthday and wrote, ''I’ve been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, now I’m an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse,” wrote the Grammy winner, adding “This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday.''

Billie Eilish, Adele to Kendrick Lamar: Most awaited albums of 2021



In his tweet, the also mentioned that he has been a big fan of Nascar since the 1990 film 'Days of Thunder'.

I’ve been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, now I’m an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse racing team. Thank you Justin Marks, Ty Norris & Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity. This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready! Dale! pic.twitter.com/vDA199TE0h — Pitbull (@pitbull) January 15, 2021 ×

The team, Trackhouse Racing, also made the announcement, by sharing a video featuring the artist and his single “I Believe That We Will Win”.

NASCAR also released a statement, “Pitbull is an iconic talent in the music industry and has a tremendous passion for NASCAR racing. We look forward to working with him to further engage diverse audiences and introduce new fans to our great sport.''