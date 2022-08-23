Rapper Fetty Wap faces 5-year prison sentence as he pleads guilty in drug trafficking case

On Monday, Willie Junior Maxwell II, who goes by the name Fetty Wap, pleaded guilty in a New York federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess illegal substances. The hip-hop star, who was indicted in September 2021 for allegedly conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl on Long Island, now faces a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence, according to ABC News.

Wap's attorneys are yet to respond to the new update in the case.

The rapper is currently in custody. He initially pleaded not guilty and was released from jail in November last year on a $500,000 bond while he awaited trial. However, his bond was revoked earlier this month as he violated the conditions of his pre-trial release for federal drug charges.

According to the authorities, the rapper had flashed a gun on a FaceTime call and even made death threats.

The 30-year-old was first arrested on October 28, 2021, at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in New York. The rapper along with a New Jersey corrections officer and 3 others were charged for conspiring to distribute and possess more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020 across Long Island and New Jersey.

In June, two out of five accused in the case pleaded guilty in the drug trafficking case. While Robert Leonardi pleaded guilty to the drug charge, Cyntje pleaded guilty to both the drug and firearms charges.