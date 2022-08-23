Kendall Jenner addresses 'out-of-hand narrative' about her family in new teaser of 'The Kardashians' season 2

The Kardashian-Jenner family has officially got many gripped by their over-the-top lives, their controversies, and scandals. After having a successful run with their first season on OTT platforms Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar, the family is all set to return with season two of the popular reality TV show. Teasers of the much-awaited season have been ruling social media platforms since the beginning of this month and the latest teaser is also grabbing attention online.

The new teaser starts with Kim and her sisters shooting for the Variety interview that made waves earlier this year. In the clip, Kim says, "I've always wanted people to see who I really am."

The promo cuts to a shot of Kendall Jenner getting on a plane. She then says, "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family. There's just no changing it."

Khloe Kardashian is confidently seen saying, "We're built for this," towards the end of the video. Take a look!

'The Kardashians' S2 will premiere on OTT platforms on September 22.

Recently, on a podcast, Bethenny Frankel slammed the Kardashian-Jenner family for "promoting unrealistic standards of beauty" and "setting a wrong example". She also spoke about their dominance on media.

While criticizing the Kardashian-Jenner family, the 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star said that the five sisters promote a "self-involved, narcissistic, and the wrong message" out to the young ladies.