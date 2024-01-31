Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' to return on Doordarshan National

Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV show Ramayan will soon be back on Indian TV. The TV show has always been in popular demand.

In a move that has spread joy across the nation, the popular show will air on Doordarshan (DD) National.

Ramayan first aired in 1987

The show first aired in 1987 and became a huge cultural phenomenon with people tuning in every Sunday to catch a glimpse of their favourite story. The show featured Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. All these actors were hailed for giving a remarkable performance.

The decision to bring back Ramayan was announced on DD National's X account. Sharing a clip of the show, they wrote, "Lord Shri Ram has arrived! Once again, the most popular show in all of India, 'Ramayan,' has made a comeback. Watch Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan once again on #DDNational soon! (sic)"

Show was brought back during COVID-19 spread

The show was previously brought back during the COVID-19 spread. Doordarshan brought back Ramayan on huge public demand to bring back nostalgic shows that people had grown up watching. The decision was taken to provide engaging entertainment to the home-bound audience, read a statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. At the time, the show brought huge ratings to the channel.