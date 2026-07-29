/Ram Charan undergoes successful hand surgery in Coimbatore; actor's photo from hospital goes viral

Actor Ram Charan, who was recuperating from hand surgery at Coimbatore, is now on the path to recovery, which is great news not only for him but also for his fans. The actor underwent hand surgery after he got injured while filming Peddi. The actor had to delay the surgery as he had to promote his film first. Now, a photo from his hospital bed is going viral where the actor can be seen smiling whilst in recovery.

An image of Ram Charan posing with doctors from his hospital bed, all smiles, became viral, using the hashtag #GetWellSoonRamCharan which trended worldwide on X. His fan club also revealed that the actor has been advised eight weeks of bed rest.

As the photo went viral, Vriddhi Cinemas, the production house of Peddi, released a statement which read:

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“We are happy to know that our beloved Mega Power Star Ram Charan Garu has successfully undergone wrist surgery for an injury sustained during the shoot of Peddi. Despite the discomfort, he continued shooting and completed crucial portions of the film with remarkable dedication and commitment. His passion, perseverance, and unwavering professionalism have been truly inspiring to the entire team. We are glad to know that he is doing well. We wish him a smooth and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the best of health very soon.”

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Medical experts confirm successful surgery

Ram Charan is recovering in Coimbatore, where his family has been with him. Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha, and Charan's wife Upasana are all present in Coimbatore and are taking care of his recovery.

According to sources, Charan's hand surgery was performed at Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. This surgery was done by a team of doctors, which included renowned doctor Dr. Alessandro Badia and Dr. Praveen Bharadwaj, led by Chief of Ganga Hospital Dr. S. Rajasekharan.

Updating on the surgery, a source informed HT City, "The surgery was super successful. It was a complicated procedure but was managed with precision laparoscopically.”

How did Ram Charan get injured?

Ram Charan had reportedly hurt his right wrist during the shooting of the intense action scene involving wrestlers in the movie Peddi. Despite the injury, he preferred to go ahead with the promotions of the movie rather than getting himself treated.