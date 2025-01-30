Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were once Bollywood's most talked-about couple. Their romance began in childhood, and they eventually tied the knot in 2000, the year Hrithik made his acting debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The couple has two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, before parting ways in 2014 after 14 years of marriage.

Over the years, the couple chose to be tight-lipped on their separation. However, recently, Hrithik's father and veteran director Rakesh Roshan opened up about his son's divorce.

Rakesh Roshan on Hrithik and Sussanne's divorce

Speaking with Yuvaa, Rakesh said, “Whatever has happened, has happened between the couple, for me Sussanne is Sussanne. They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they have to solve it.''

Further, Rakesh added that despite the divorce, he still considers Sussanne a part of his family.

He added, ''For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house."

Sussanne and Hrithik, both have moved on in their lives. The Krrish actor is dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni. The four are spotted multiple times spending time together.

Maintaining a cordial relationship, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

When asked about his relationship with his son, he said, “Hrithik and my daughter are a little scared of me. I don’t know, maybe because I am a well-disciplined man. I am not a short-tempered person, I am not a person who will scold anybody but I am very disciplined… When they were little, they wouldn’t talk to me openly, now they do. Now we are like friends at home."

Hrithik and Sussanne's love story

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were neighbors, started dating in their 20s. They tied the knot in the year 2000, the same year Hrithik made his acting debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

The former couple welcomed their first child, Hrehaan, in 2006 and Hridaan in 2008.