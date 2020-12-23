Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe' shooting paused as crew members test positive for COVID-19

Shooting of Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ has reportedly been halted due to multiple COVID-19 cases on the film set.

It was confirmed by a source close to Rajinikanth. Around eight of the technical crew have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is set to take his political plunge very soon with a newly floated party. So, the Annaatthe team was racing against time to meet the deadline and relieve Rajinikanth at the earliest possible as he wanted to concentrate on his political activities. Time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu, says Rajinikanth

The team was shooting at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, and the schedule was supposed to be for 45 days.

Pegged to be a rural drama, ‘Annaatthe’ is being helmed by Siruthai Siva. It also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles.

The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.