Rajinikanth issues public notice on rights infringement, warns of legal action

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth has warned of legal action against those who commercially exploit his name, image, and voice without taking his consent. He issued a public notice to highlight his stance on the same.

His advocate S. Elambharathi, in a public notice, warned civil and criminal proceedings against those who infringe upon the actor's personality, including his voice, image, name, and other unique behaviour of his.

The notice, which was issued on Saturday, stated that only the actor has control over the commercial utilisation of his name, personality, voice, image, etc.

The notice also stated that several platforms, product manufacturers and mediums were misappropriating his name, image, voice, caricature image, artistic image, and AI-generated images to create confusion among the public and to entice them to buy products or to access a site.

The notice added, "His charisma and nature as an actor and human being has earned him the title of 'Superstar' called by millions and millions of his fans across the world. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage to his reputation or personal life would entail a great loss to our client."

It is to be noted that Rajinikanth is presently shooting for the big-budget movie 'Jailor', in which Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is playing a cameo role.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE