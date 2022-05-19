Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan's classic 'Anand' to get a remake

Time and again there are some movies made that are evergreen with their songs, dialogues and gripping story. Among many, one movie that tops the list of classics is the 70's superhit movie 'Anand'.



Now for all the die-hard fans of the movie, here's the great news that Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer movie is getting a remake.



The new film will be coming from the grandson of the original film producer, N.C. Sippy, Sameer Raj Sippy and Vikram Khakhar.



More details about the movie and the cast and plot details are yet unknown. The movie is in the scripting stage.

ED files money laundering case against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra

On Thursday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement. He wrote, “OFFICIAL REMAKE OF ‘ANAND’ ANNOUNCED… #Anand - one of the most iconic films starring #RajeshKhanna and #AmitabhBachchan, directed by #HrishikeshMukherjee - will be remade by the original producer - #NCSippy’s grandson #SameerRajSippy - along with producer #VikramKhakhar. While the film is in the scripting stages, the makers are yet to finalise the director and star cast. #Anand #AnandRemake.''

The 1971 movie which was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee starred Rajesh Khanna as the lead role with a supporting cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal and others.

No Pay-per-view! 'RRR' to premiere on Zee5 from this date



The movie revolves around Dr Bhaskar Banerjee played by Bachchan and Anand played by Khanna whose suffering from cancer in the movie.

The film is listed as one of the most-watched Bollywood movies and is counted as one of Rajesh Khanna's super hit movies.

