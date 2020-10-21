Raashi Khanna replaces Aditi Rao Hydari in Vijay Sethupathi's 'Tughlaq Durbar'

Aditi Rao Hydari is no longer a part of Tamil film ‘Tughlaq Durbar’ as actor Raashi Khanna has replaced her. The film has Vijay Sethupathi in leading role.

The makers announced the replacement with a special poster.

Seven Screen Studios, the production house of Tughlaq Durbar took to Twitter to welcome Raashi. They wrote, “Happy to announce that #RaashiKhanna is playing as the female lead in @VijaySethuOffl’s #TughlaqDurbar. Team #TughlaqDurbar welcomes you aboard @RaashiKhanna (sic).”

It is unclear why Aditi walked out of the project but sources suggest that it's because of a date clash with other projects.

‘Tughlaq Durbar’ will thus reunite Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi after ‘Sangatamizhan’. Raashi will play a Marwari girl and has already joined the sets.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has recently been in the headlines because of Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic '800' which he has now pulled out from -- because of major backlash on social media. Just yesterday, his daughter was issued rape threats.