R Kelly, Universal Music Group ordered to pay $500k in for restitution and fines

R Kelly, along with Universal Music Group, has been ordered to pay over $500,000 in music royalties to Brooklyn federal prosecutors for restitution and criminal fines related to his convictions, reported Variety. The imprisoned rapper and singer's long-standing music publisher, Universal Music Group, will cover the fines that R Kelly still owes.

US District Judge Ann Donnelly signed an order on August 23, directing UMG to make the payment to satisfy the outstanding fines. Initially, R Kelly had been instructed to pay around $28,000 from his prison inmate account to address his unpaid fines.

R Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence following his racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York in 2021. His 2022 sentencing involved a requirement for him, along with UMG and Sony Music Entertainment, to collectively pay a half-million dollar sum to the victims of sexual abuse.

Both UMG and Sony were identified as having potential property belonging to Kelly that could be used to cover the $504,289 restitution and fine amount. However, this recent ruling indicates that Sony Music will no longer be obligated to make payments, as R Kelly's royalties through Universal will suffice.

The conviction of R Kelly

R Kelly, also known as Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty on nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering in September 2021. The trial revealed that he had exploited employees and intermediaries to subject fans and aspiring singers to sexually abusive and controlling conditions, often confining them without basic necessities. He was also convicted on charges related to coercing minors into sexual activity and producing explicit content involving a minor.

This development marks the culmination of nearly thirty years of allegations against R Kelly. His career persisted amidst mounting accusations until the early 2010s when renewed claims emerged. The release of the 2019 docuseries Surviving R. Kelly significantly shifted public opinion against him, despite much of the information having been in the public domain for years. By the time of his incarceration, his significant earnings from tours and music had significantly diminished, which had previously been used to manage legal challenges and allegations.

