Priyanka wishes Parineeti and Raghav on engagement, shares inside pictures from the ceremony

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are finally engaged! The couple exchanged their rings in an intimate ceremony organised in the National Capital of India, New Delhi, today, May 13.

The ceremony was an intimate affair, with only family and close friends in attendance. Soon after the ceremony, Parineeti and Raghav shared the happy news with the world. Sharing the dreamy pictures of them from the ceremony, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for. I said yes!"

In the picture, the madly in love couple are wearing colour-coordinated outfits. Check out the first photos of the couple here! Soon after Parineeti made her love finally official, her sister Priyanka Chopra also wished the couple. Sharing some inside pictures from the ceremony, the actress wrote, ''Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families❤️ so fun to catch up with the fam!''

For the ceremony, the Citadel star was dressed up to the nines for the occasion. The actress, who arrived from the US in the morning, showed up in the parrot green saree with ruffled detailing paired with the corset top. She topped her look with diamond necklaces and bracelets.