Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account disappears for few hours, her team contacts platform

For a few hours on Tuesday, fans of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra couldn't find her Instagram account anywhere. It had vanished without a trace. But within a few hours, her team was able to get it back. Now, it's up and running with all of its posts intact.

Many fans on Twitter and Instagram started speculating the reason for the sudden disappearance from the platform. But before any rumours could go viral, her team solved the mystery and revealed that Priyanka’s account was indeed down for a few hours and they contacted Instagram to restore it. The account eventually came back.

Replying to a fan who asked why the actress' Instagram account is down, PeeCee's team wrote. "We are working with Instagram to restore the account! We will sort this out ASAP."

The reason for the suspension is unknown and her team is yet to comment on the same.

For her 79 million followers, she often shares pics and videos online. In her latest post, her husband and singer Nick Jonas is seen flaunting his customised sneakers that match his daughter Malti Marie's sneakers. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more."

On the movie front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'It's All Coming Back to Me', written and directed by James C. Strouse. The remake of the 2016 German film 'SMS für Dich' is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, and Celia Imrie.

Priyanka will also feature in 'Citadel', which is an upcoming American science fiction drama television series. It is created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers and it stars Richard Madden as Citadel agent Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra as Citadel agent Nadia.