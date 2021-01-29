Priyanka Chopra shares what happened when her outfit zipper broke before her Cannes debut

In the year 2019, Priyanka Chopra made her Cannes debut, raising the fashion game with her glamour in a custom-made shimmering black-and-rose gold sequin dress by Roberto Cavalli creation.



The global star who will soon be releasing her autobiography titled 'Unfinished' shared an interesting story of her wardrobe malfunction.



Taking to her Instagram, Chopra revealed the shocking incident and said how she was freaked out before her debut because the zipper of the dress broke minutes before she had to leave for the red carpet.

''I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone knows I had just been freaking out on the inside. 😂 The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5-minute car ride!'' she wrote.

'I was crying': Cardi B praises Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger'



Further, Priyanka hinted of more BTS story that is coming along with her memoir. ''Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio'' she wrote.

Earlier, Priyanka revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at her Miss World pageant when the tape that was holding the outfit had come off and shared the back story of the two most troubling outfits she has ever worn. Read more here.