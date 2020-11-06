Priyanka Chopra shares the back story of the two most troubled outfits she has ever worn

Priyanka Chopra always slays with her fashion choices no matter what the place is- from airport to casual to the met gala look, her fashion game is always on point. And while she looks effortlessly stylish in all her outfits, the actress recently opened up about the two most uncomfortable outfits she has ever worn.



Priyanka opened about her most uncomfortable dresses and what she was actually going through, while she was clad in those beautiful outfits.

Looking back at some of the most outrageous looks from 2019 Met Gala

Priyanka recalled her winning moment at Miss World pageant and how her winning outfit was very uncomfortable and she had even suffered a wardrobe malfunction of sorts. "The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much 'cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off," Chopra said.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, George-Amal Clooney: Star Couples who have huge age gaps

"The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!" she adds.

'The Sky Is Pink ' actress recently celebrated 20 years of her historic Miss World Pageant win in 2000.

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to her Facebook page to walk down the memory lane and recalled her entry to the "magical world". She use the hashtag #20in2020.

Priyanka Chopra: A capsule of her Hollywood projects



Remember Chopra's famous Met Gala look in 2018, when the actress made headlines in a stunning blood-red velvet gown with a gold hood? That Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit happens to be the second most uncomfortable thing Priyanka has ever worn.

Priyanka recalled that she faced trouble in breathing but was still gave her best on the red carpet. By talking about the dress, Priyanka said, "My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood. But the corset under that thing- I couldn't breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn't eat too much during that night."



Priyanka who is back from Germany after completing her 'Matrix 4' scheduled, recently celebrated Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas at their home in Los Angeles.