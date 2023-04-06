Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Malti Marie in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra landed in India, her homeland, last month with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. This was MM's first trip to India. After wrapping up her whirlwind schedule, Chopra took some time off and visited the Siddhivinayak temple with her little angel. On Thursday, the actress arrived at the temple to seek blessing with her daughter. Photos and videos from her surprise temple visit have taken the internet by storm. The viral photos show the Citadel actress carrying her little daughter in her hands as the priest performs a puja and applies tika on Priyanka and Malti's foreheads. For her temple visit, the actress chose to wear a traditional green suit. While Malti is looking adorable as she looks around the temple: Check out photos and video of her here:

Chopra arrived in Mumbai last week with Nick. The couple attended the grand launch of NMACC. After the event, the actress started promoting her most-awaited series Citadel with the Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.



Last year in January, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl Malti through surrogacy. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."



However, she revealed the face of her daughter during Nick's iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame event. For the public event, Priyanka stepped out with Malti in her

This year in January the couple celebrated the first birthday of their daughter.



The couple tied the knot in 2018 in India after dating each other for a brief period.