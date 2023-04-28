Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter Malti Marie's premature birth, says she was so close to losing her

Currently, Priyanka is busy promoting her spy thriller Citadel, and recently, during her interview, she recalled the time when she was so ‘close to losing’ her daughter.



During her interview with Elle magazine, Priyanka said, “She’s got me wrapped around her finger. I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is—to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that’s all I want to do."



However, while talking about her little munchkin on the Today Show, Priyanka recalled how she and Nick spent the early days when MM was born and how Nick stood by her side all the time.



''This is another example of the strength that my husband has. I kind of shut down. When we heard, I didn’t know how to react. I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’ And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever.”



''I don’t think it was our test. I think it was her test, I realized very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak, because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom. I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she’s not alone and that we’ve got her.”



Further adding, The Sky is Pink actress shared how she used to check her daughter's heartbeat, ''You know your child is alive because you can see their heartbeat (on the monitor). I couldn’t sleep for days, because now suddenly she was home without a monitor. I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK. For weeks, this went on.”



Malti Marie was born a trimester premature and spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).



On the work front, Priyanka's most awaited series Citadel was released on April 28 on Amazon Prime. Produced by Russo Brothers, the show starring Richard Madden has received mixed reviews from critics.



WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat wrote in the review, ''If you are fond of unchallenging, occasionally thrilling, and well-produced piece of entertainment, Citadel might not be a bad choice for you. Personally, I would be loath to reward a show or movie of this kind. Perhaps if such things were seen little, the people lording over the various streaming services would actually invest in good writers with a coherent vision and original ideas instead of letting money do all the talking. It is hard to reconcile the hype with the product that is ultimately delivered, leaving one with a sense of disappointment rather than awe.'' Read more here.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick welcomed their first child together in January 2022