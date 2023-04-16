Priyanka Chopra reaches Royal Albert Hall for Nick Jonas' sold-out show with daughter Malti

Actress-singer Priyanka Chopra stepped out with her daughter Malti Marie on Saturday to see her beau Nick Jonas perform at Royal Albert Hall in London. The Indian actress turned cheerleader for her husband as he performed at the sold-out show. They shared several photos and videos from the event on Instagram and treated their millions of fans.

In one of the pictures, Nick is seen holding Malti in his arms on stage. She had a headphone in her hand as she looked away from the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "Her first soundcheck."

Another photo carousel showed the gorgeous ensembles the two picked for the night. They looked adorable as they posed together and marked the day with happy faces. In the caption, Nick added two emojis. Check them out below!

In the pictures, Nick is seen dressed in an all-black ensemble while Priyanka is seen wearing a printed bodycon dress. Their OOTDs complemented each other in every possible way.

Priyanka and Nick tied married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be headlining The Russo Brothers’ show Citadel, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

(With inputs from agencies)

