Priyanka Chopra now signs multimillion dollar deal with Amazon

Priyanka Chopra strikes again as she has landed a multimillion dollar deal with OTT platform, Amazon Prime for the coming two years.

According to a Variety report, it's a two years’ first look television deal with Amazon. Speaking about this, Priyanka wrote in an Instagram post, “As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon.”

“And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I’m on my way to achieving that”

“My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling. Amazon is such a great partner to do that because their reach and outlook is so global. My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want,” she added in her post.

Meanwhile, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said, “Priyanka and I bonded over a shared passion for diverse global storytelling. Priyanka is drawn to exciting original content and characters that can resonate globally. She’s a powerhouse producer, and we are thrilled to collaborate with her for years to come.”

Currently, Priyanka already has two projects with the OTT. Both were announced last year -- ‘Sangeet’ with husband Nick Jonas on her own wedding sangeet and ‘Citadel’ by Anthony and Joe Russo. It is a spy drama in which she will star with Richard Madden of the fame ‘Game of Thrones’.