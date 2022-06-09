Priyanka Chopra, Malala Yousafzai hail new series 'Ms Marvel': Representation matters

Ms Marvel's release is being seen as a watershed moment across the world by the south-Asian community. Marvel's latest series 'Ms Marvel' features a Pakistani origin teenager girl from New Jersey called Kamala Khan and how she discovers her superpowers. The show features Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and a host of other south-Asian actors including Farhan Akhtar, Mohan Kapoor and Fawad Khan.



Malala Yousafzai and Priyanka Chopra hailed the series on social media on Wednesday as the first episode released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.



Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka expressed excitement and applauded the 'Ms Marvel' team, for including and reflecting South Asian actors and culture. Reposting the trailer of the series, on IG story, Priyanka wrote, "So exciting! I love @msmarvelofficial and am so excited to see it come to life. Wishing my friends and everyone involved so much luck and love. #Represntationmatters" and also tagged the cast members of 'Ms Marvel'-Iman Vellani, Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz and Yasmeen Fletcher.

Priyanka urged her followers to watch the show, stating, "Go watch #MsMarvel now!"





Nobel laureaute Malala Yousafzai penned an emotional note, praising the show. "It is not every day that I turn on the TV and find a character who eats the same foods, listens to the same music or uses the same Urdu phrases as me."

"What a joy to see Ms Marvel reflect the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family and reveal a young superhero whose powers connect to her heritage. Thank you, Marvel and Disney+, and most importantly, Ms Marvel," wrote Malala.

Via @malala



One of the most anticipated shows in phase 4 of Marvel, 'Ms Marvel' focuses on Kamala who is a superhero mega-fan with an enlarged imagination, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel.

The show is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

