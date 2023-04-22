Priyanka Chopra looked glamorous in a green fur Valentino dress, see pics

Another day, another breathtaking look of Priyanka Chopra is here. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming new series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden, and on Friday, the team of the spy thriller was in Rome.

Attending the premiere of their new series at Space Cinema Moderno in Rome, Italy, Chopra looked sensational in the green ensemble.

The 40-year-old actress, who has been stealing the spotlight recently with her back-to-back stunning sartorial choices, stepped out on Friday in another impeccable look.

The actress stunned in a green Valentino dress. Her 90s-inspired outfit featured a full-length silk dress with a deep plunging front and a cape with marabou detailing all over it. She completed her bold look with a diamond necklace with emerald-green stones.

Adding a glamorous touch, she opted for a messy high ponytail and did cat eye makeup.

Nick and Priyanka walked hand-in-hand at the premiere. The Jonas Brothers singer was looking dapper in a blue shirt that he paired with navy blue pants and a matching coat. The Sucker singer completed his look with a pair of white sneakers.

Meanwhile, the GOT actor Richard was looking handsome in a wine-coloured blazer, which he was wearing over a black silk shirt.

Touted as one of the biggest shows on Prime Video, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with two episodes dropping on April 28 and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The show stars Priyanka and Richard as agents Mason Kane and Nadia Singh.