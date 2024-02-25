Priyanka Chopra joins To Kill a Tiger team as executive producer; Netflix acquires global rights

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to announce that she has joined the team of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer. The documentary is set to stream globally on Netflix.

Posting a screenshot of a Deadline article and expressing pride in joining the film's team, PeeCee wrote, "I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc, and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter."

She added, "This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter. This hard hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story."

The documentary, directed by Nisha Pahuja, tells the story of Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, who fights for justice for his daughter Kiran after she survives a sexual assault.

Pahuja also shared the news on Instagram, expressing excitement over Netflix acquiring global rights and Chopra joining as an executive producer. “We are thrilled to share that @Netflix has acquired global rights to TO KILL A TIGER! What’s more, the amazing @PriyankaChopra joins as Executive Producer. Priyanka has been an unwavering supporter of the film following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, attracted by its poignant depiction of a father’s valiant fight to win justice for his daughter,” the post read.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, has received critical acclaim for its powerful narrative.