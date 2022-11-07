Priyanka Chopra had a special reason to visit this city in India

After almost three years, Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Mumbai, India promoting her haircare brand. After wrapping up the promotional stint, the actress was seen visiting Lucknow but this for a different cause. She stepped out for field trip in Uttar Pradesh wearing a T-shirt that had UNICEF written on it.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a video of herself from inside the car. In the video, the actress said that gender inequality in India leads to unequal opportunities, especially for girls. She also recalled studying in Lucknow during her childhood, and having family and friends, who still live in the city.

“Right now, I am in Lucknow, India with UNICEF. I am really looking forward to this field visit. I have spent a few of my childhood years at school in Lucknow, I have family and friends here. And I am keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in the state of Uttar Pradesh. I want to see first-hand how technology and innovation is making that shift at a (larger) scale. Across India gender inequality results in unequal opportunities, and it is the girls that are most disadvantaged,” Priyanka said.

She added, “We are visiting various UNICEF partners to see that work that is being done with the aim to end violence and discrimination against girls. I will hear about the challenges they face in everyday life, and see the solutions on hand, because what is needed is solutions at scale. As I have said often enough, women and girls are the key in building better futures not just for themselves but for their communities.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She also has the series ‘Citadel’, which is produced by director-duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. She also has ‘Love Again’.