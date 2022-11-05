Priyanka Chopra exudes ultimate boss lady vibes in Ronny Kobo pantsuit worth $1174

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently arrived at a promotional event of her haircare brand Anomaly in Mumbai and made heads turn with her sartorial pick. Looking as gorgeous as ever, the diva donned an indigo pantsuit and bralette set from the clothing label Ronny Kobo, which is available for purchase at its official website at $1,174.

For the look, Priyanka paired her outfit with a silver shimmery bag and matching footwear. To accessorise, she opted for silver earrings and diamond-studded rings.

PeeCee's chic outfit is a perfect addition to anyone's semi-formal wardrobe. If you pair it with a shirt, it can be worn to the office as well. But if you are heading to a casual event, you can don it with a matching bralette like Priyanka.

The Chessy Jacket is available for purchase at the website at $528, Bo Top for $298, and Kia Pants for $348.

Take style cues from Priyanka for a semi-formal look!

The actress' bralette-inspired crop top made from solid indigo linen features strap sleeves, a plunging V neckline, a deep back and a cropped hem. Her high-waist pants featured belt loops, flared hem, and pleats. Her matching indigo linen blazer featured notch lapel collars, patch pockets on the front, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves.

For her soft glam makeup, she opted for winged eyeliner, brown lip shade, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter, and shimmery eye shadow.