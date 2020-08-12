Priyanka Chopra finishes memoir 'Unfinished', can't contain her excitement

Priyanka Chopra has finished her memoir as we last informed you. But the actress has now gone on social media to talk about it as she wrote, “Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished.”

Priyanka had announced her memoir in 2018 when she said that she wanted to pen down her life story even though there is lots left for her to do.

Soon after her post made it to the social media, she was flanked by social media users’ congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen with Keanu Reeves in the next ‘Matrix’ film. She also has ‘We Can Be Heroes’.

