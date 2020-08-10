Roll Camera Action: Movies to reality shows, entertainment industry resumes work
The camera has started rolling with the life returning to normalcy amid restrictions easing down. Film fraternity is gearing up to resume shoots, producers have started working and actors are again back on sets.
Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan kicked off the shooting of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Turkey. Since it is difficult to resume shoot in the country, as Covid-19 cases are still high, so the actor decided to shift his film to Turkey.
Late night shows
CBS late-night show hosts, Stephen Colbert and James Corden are all set to re-start filming in studios from this week (August 8). The two of them have been filming 'The Late Show', and 'The Late Late Show' from their respective homes for the last several months owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Avatar
A sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi movie blockbuster 'Avatar' has resume working in June with a safety precautions in place. The New Zealand-based sequel production was suspended in March.
Jurassic World: Dominion
'Jurassic World: Dominion' resumed shooting on July 6 in the UK. The film was four weeks into its 20-week production when filming ceased in March.
Bell Bottom
The shooting of Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor's 'Bell Bottom' had resumed. The film is now the first-ever movie to resume shooting internationally post the lockdown. The cast has jetted off overseas to shoot for the film.
America’s Got Talent
'America's Got Talent' is one of the first big-budget non-scripted formats to resume filming following the COVID-19 production shutdown. The show began filming in late June.