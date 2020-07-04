Priyanka Chopra completes 20 years in industry, watch video of 'outsider with no Bollywood connections'

From being a Bollywood desi girl to a global icon now, Priyanka Chopra who dreamt of becoming an aeronautical engineer is now influencing the world.

Priyanka who made her mark in the Indian industry made an even stronger imprint on Hollywood.

Today, Priyanka Chopra is celebrating 20 successful years in the entertainment industry, with more than 50 movies and the number of allocates to the Unicef ambassador.

On Saturday, she shared a seven-minute video on her journey from an 'outsider with no connections in Bollywood' to a 'global star'. ''Thank you @ozzyproduction and all of you for such a beautiful reminder of these 20 years since I started in this business. I want to celebrate with all of you... stay tuned,'' she wrote with the post.

The video shows Priyanka’s achievements over the years, from being Miss World to only South Asian winner of the People Choice Awards, and clips from her movies, interviews and from International talk shows, and also her marriage with Nick Jonas.

Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the movie 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' in 2003, followed by box office hits like 'Andaaz', 'Mujhse Shaadi Krogi' , 'Aitraaz','Krrish,` `Don` and many more. She is also a National Film Award and Padma Shri winner.

Since 2006, Priyanka has worked with UNICEF and was appointed as the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for child rights in 2010, and 2016 respectively.