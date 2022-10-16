Priyanka Chopra comes out in support of Malala Yousafzai, calls Hasan Minhaj 'petty'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come forward to support Malala Yousufzai in her Instagram feud with Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj. The actress took to Instagram to show her fans and followers that she doesn't follow the comedian back on Instagram, while he still does.

Along with the screenshot, Priyanka wrote a message in support of Malala, "Same girl same @malala Looks like he prefers petty over funny," and tagged Hasan Minhaj and her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka's post came after Malala unfollowed Hasan Minhaj on Instagram. Malala's retaliatory action against Hasan came after the comedian revealed publically that he doesn't follow Malala on the social media site even though she does.

A while ago, Hasan shared a reel to take a dig at the Nobel Peace Prize winner. In the video, he can be heard saying, "All right, sh** gotten out of hand. On October 4th I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don't follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated. She puts up an Instagram story that says 'Should I unfollow Hasan Minhaj? 39% of her voters said 'Who is this man?' 38% of them said 'Yes.' Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I'm sorry Malala. Follow me back. I don't know if I will follow you, though. I am that petty."

In response, Malala said, "Thanks to everyone who sent me this video because I no longer follow this man."

And, soon after, Priyanka came in support of Malala and shared a screengrab to show that even she doesn't follow Hasan back on Instagram.

Priyanka and Malala have been friends since long and are considered to be close. Recently, the two met in New York during the UNGA meeting and they even dined together at Priyanka's NYC restaurant 'Sona'.

Coming to Priyanka's work front, the actress will be next seen in 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'.

In Bollywood, she will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which is touted to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.