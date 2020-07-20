Priyanka Chopra cherishes proposal memories with Nick Jonas: 'I say yes to every moment'

A day after Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 38th birthday, she thanked husband Nick Jonas, for making her B,day special forever.



The 'Baywatch' actress by sharing the mirror selfie where Nick is seen kissing Priyanka on the cheeks.

"To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since," she wrote.

"In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas," she added.

By responding to the adorable post, the 'Sucker' singer, thanked his wife for ''saying yes" to the proposal, "Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful," Nick commented on the post.



The first rumours of their dating began doing the rounds in May 2018. Nick later proposed on July 19, 2018, a day after the Bollywood actor’s birthday.

Nick once said in the intrview, how he proposed her, ''I got down on one knee, again, and I said: ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?' she took about 45 seconds. 45 seconds of silence'', ''I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections'',he told.

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.