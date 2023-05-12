Priyanka Chopra can 'give up her career' for daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra takes motherhood seriously, just like any other mom. The global star revealed that she would not think twice before giving up her career for daughter Malti Marie, if such a situation ever arises. In a new interview, Priyanka said she could move countries without question for her daughter Malti, just like the actress’s mother did when she wanted the best for Priyanka.

Priyanka spoke about how her parents gave up their private practice in Bareilly when she was crowned Miss India 2000 at the age of 17. Her late father, Ashok Chopra and mom Madhu, both Indian Army physicians, had just set up a hospital in the UP town. They gave it all up for Priyanka’s career.

"At that time, I took it all completely for granted. I was like, of course it’s your parents’ job to do that. My career matters. And I didn’t even think about it until I was writing my book. And then it dawned on me like now I’m in my 40s. And that, if I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter,” revealed Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka said it was a "huge sacrifice" that her parents made for her. “It is, still, a huge sacrifice. And we are so blessed to have parents who did that. But, there are families under societal pressures that don’t necessarily know that they can let their daughters have aspirations. So, I think that the one thing that we need to do is create a dialogue around parenting, around raising our sons in a way in which there is respect for women, creating opportunities in society where women are in positions of power. Not just getting jobs, but actually being decision makers. I think that’s what’s going to change it for us,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018. They live in Los Angeles. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie last year.