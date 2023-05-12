Parineeti Chopra's house decked up ahead of engagement with Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s house was decked up last night ahead of her engagement ceremony with Indian politician Raghav Chadha. Her house has been decked up with shimmering lights, all set for the intimate ceremony.

Parineeti or her family members were not seen as the decoration went on in full swing. Their engagement is going to be a traditional ceremony to be held at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place in Delhi on May 13. Reports suggest that it will be an evening function.

Reports also suggest that Parineeti and Raghav are slated to wear colour-coordinated outfits for their engagement day. While Raghav has opted for a minimalist achkan designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, Parineeti Chopra will wear an Indian outfit by Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla × Their relationship became public after the two were spotted hanging out on several dinner outings and at airports.

Meanwhile, the function is expected to be an intimate affair. The guest list for the function is a very tight one. It's likely to feature the who’s who of the country. The ceremony will take place in Delhi which will reportedly be followed by a function for Bollywood peers in Mumbai.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Parineeti made her debut with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl in 2011. She was last seen in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. This year, she has Chamkila and Capsule Gill. Raghav, on the other hand, is a Member of Parliament.

