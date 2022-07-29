Priyanka Chopra attends Diljit Dosanjh's LA concert with Lilly Singh, see viral pics

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a flight to Los Angeles to attend Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Lilly Singh also joined the actress as she partied the night away. Sharing glimpses from the concert, Priyanka wrote a long appreciation note for Diljit and she also thanked Lilly for coming up with the idea of attending the fun night.

Dressed in denim shorts and a black blazer, the 40-year-old actress smiled from ear to ear as she posed with her BFFs. Meanwhile, Lilly wore a bohemian-style co-ord set. Diljit aced his casual OOTD.

"There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!" she captioned her post.

Further, PeeCee thanked the team that made the arrangements for her concert visit. She also praised Lilly for having the "best ideas for nights out". Check out her post below.

In the comment section, Lilly wrote, "Big VIBESSSS. (sic). Fans, on the other hand, left compliments and praises for the trio in the comments.

On the movie front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'Citadel'. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

