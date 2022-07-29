James Bond DB5 stunt car, Tom Ford suit and more on sale on biggest-ever official 007 auction

Ever dreamt of owning one-of-a-kind memorabilia of the most-famous reel spy in Hollywood James Bond? Well, as the franchise gets ready to complete 60 years of a successful run, a British auction house is putting up hundreds of items from the James Bond films on sale. This means that now you can own a watch, costume or a prop used by Agent 007 in the films.

As per the latest reports, a selection of artefacts used by agent 007 to outwit villains like Ernst Stavro Blofeld and Lyutsifer Safin will be up for sale in the biggest-ever official Bond auction. The sale will be held at Christie’s, a London-based auction house, and will include one of the eight Aston Martin DB5 stunt cars exclusively built for the 'No Time to Die'.

The stunt car is fitted with all the requisite Q modifications and is expected to fetch anywhere between £1,500,000 and £2,000,000. Proceeds from the car sale will go to The Prince’s Trust and the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund. Other than the car, a Tom Ford suit worth £2,000 and five bow ties are also up for sale.

Hundreds of items from 25 Bond films is expected to raise money for up to 45 selected charities. Previously, such auctions raised £4,800,000 ($7,000,000) for charitable causes.

You can start bidding on the online sale from September 15 until James Bond Day, i.e. October 5. An invitation-only live auction will also take place on September 28.

