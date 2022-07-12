Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy romantic time during ‘magic hour' in Lake Tahoe, see pics 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one couple that never fails to amaze us with their love-filled vacation pictures. The most recent photos, shared by actor and musician Nick Jonas, show the couple enjoying a sailing trip on a yacht over Lake Tahoe. Priyanka joined Nick for his weekend golf championship and we got to see some beautiful pictures from their trip.

The loved-up couple can be seen enjoying the golden hour on a yacht, and we are sure they must have spent a good amount of time amidst the scenic beauty of Lake Tahoe.

Nick captioned his post, "Magic Hour."

Take a look at Nick Jonas' post:-

Priyanka is wearing a full-length pop orange-coloured co-ord set layered under a black jacket and sunglasses. On the other hand, Nick opted for a basic black T-shirt and joggers, a puffer jacket, and a cap. Meanwhile, they were twinning in white sneakers.

On Saturday, Priyanka was seen cheering for Nick as he played golf at the American Century Championship in Nevada. Singer Justin Timberlake and actor Miles Teller were among the participants. Nick also shared pics with actor Miles Teller from the event.

One of the fan accounts shared photos and videos of the couple having quality time at the championship.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 and embraced parenthood earlier this year with the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Friday, Priyanka shared a new photograph of her daughter where the actor and her friend were seen posing with their babies on their laps. Yet again, Priyanka made sure to not reveal her baby’s face and added a white heart emoji over the picture.

Speaking of Priyanka’s work life, the actor has some interesting international projects lined up, such as ‘It's All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’ which will be released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime. While in Bollywood, she will be starring in filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s next ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.