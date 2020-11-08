Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & other Bollywood celebs congratulate Biden-Harris on their big win

Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th President of the United States by defeating Donald Trump, after an intense battle. Kamala Harris created history by becoming the first-ever woman Vice President, first Black American and first Asian American to lead the second-highest US office.



As the democrats win, wishes from all around the globe started pouring. Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ishaan Khattar, Priyanka Chopra, Masaba Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh and many more took their social media to extend their wish for their big win.



Priyanka Chopra shared the picture of Biden-Harris and wrote, ''America spoke in record-breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President-Elect @joebiden and Vice President-elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! #DemocracyRocks Congratulations America.''

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to wish Kamala Harris.





Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his thoughts with a dash of humour. “Achha chalta hoon, duaon mein yaad rakhna.. Err.. Ok BI-DEN,” he wrote on Twitter.

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram account and congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their win.





Ishaan Khattar also shared Kamala picture on his Instagram story



Designer Masaba Gupta by talking about being a 'mixed girl' just like Harris, and how their roots are similar. Sharing a childhood picture of Harris, Masaba wrote, "You know when i was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity...the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian,I thought I was the only one of my kind.I used to think wow, masala there possibly can’t be more like you out there. And then my world opened up, I travelled and on a trip to Antigua I discovered so many more of my kind. It was like looking into a mirror I could never find. And I felt a little less alone in my constant fight to understand racism-it was such a big word. In my fight to understand why I was different. I mean, it’s just so much easier to be like everyone else so you mix with the crowd in Mumbai, isn’t it ? But today I see @kamalaharris & I know different is so good. It’s so good that if you keep your chin up & work hard enough to break out of the color, skin, race box they put you in...you might just make history."

