'Return of the Jedi': Mark Hamill celebrates Joe Biden's win with an epic 'Star Wars' touch

'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill bring his own and a new way to celebrate the win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. On Saturday, the news agencies called the race in Biden's favour after his lead in Pennsylvania, and then all the Joe supporters were out to celebrate the moment.



Mark who has been supporting and endorsing Joe-Biden for months now, took to his Twitter to celebrate the occasion but with a sci-fi touch.

Also read: 'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter celebrates Kamala Harris on the 45th anniversary of show's premiere



The actor shared a hilarious poster which featured Barak Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden with the titles of the original Star Wars trilogy.



All the posters were clubbed together with the 'New Hope' poster featuring a picture of Barack, the 'Empire Strikes Back' poster featuring Trump and the 'Return of the Jedi' poster featuring Biden.

Also read: 'Party in the USA': Celebrities react to Joe Biden-Kamala Harris' victory



By sharing the poster Hamill wrote, "#BestEpisode_EVER."

Hamil has been quite outspoken about his choice in US election 2020 being pro-Biden and a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

In pics: Joe Biden wins, celebrities who supported him for the presidential election