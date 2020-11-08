'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter celebrates Kamala Harris on the 45th anniversary of show's premiere

Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter celebrated the projected presidential win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris noting it was a special day for a couple of reasons.



She took to her Twitter and wrote, "On this day 45 years ago, I appeared on television as Wonder Woman for the very first time. I am honoured to be a part of this legacy and everything that it represents, and so thrilled to celebrate the power of women on such an auspicious day!" Carter also wrote of Harris becoming the first female vice president in U.S. history. Check the Celebrities reaction on Joe Biden-Kamala Harris' victory here

On this day 45 years ago, I appeared on television as Wonder Woman for the very first time. I am honored to be a part of this legacy and everything that it represents, and so thrilled to celebrate the power of women on such an auspicious day! 💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/4QOOjhlbFD — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) November 8, 2020 ×

Wonder Woman originally aired from 1975 to 1979; the first season on ABC and the second and third seasons on CBS.

In pics: Joe Biden wins, celebrities who supported him for the presidential election

The actress had expressed her support for the Biden-Harris campaign many times in the past and she was among those in Hollywood who celebrated the big win for the Democrats.



"Beyond thrilled for my friend @KamalaHarris, who has fought for progress and justice for so long. A true stateswoman, she will show us all the things a VP is supposed to be." she wrote about Kamala.

In pics: US election result 2020: Check out the celebrities who supported Donald Trump