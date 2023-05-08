Prince William and Kate Middleton's fun day out with kids after coronation weekend

A day after the starry coronation concert, Kate Middleton and Prince William again stepped out but this time with their three munchkins. Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis today volunteered for The Big Help Out.

This was five-year-old Louis‘ first official royal engagement

On Monday, the family had a great day out at the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough in Berkshire, England, where they joined the scouts and together they renovated some huts, did finger-painting, drilling, toasted marshmallows and little ground digging.



Like always, Prince Loise stole all the limelight with his cute activities and expressions The little prince learned how to operate a digger truck by sitting on her father William's lap. In the videos that have gone viral, Loise is looking very curious as his father operates the truck.

Enthusiast Louis was also seen pushing a wheelbarrow as her mother Kate tried back him.

After a lot of work, Prince Louis was seen toasting marshmallows with his sister, mother Kate and brother George.



Later, Prince George also learned some drilling, while Charlotte did painting and tried archery. She held the plastic bow and arrow like a pro! Looking at sister Charlotte, Prince Loise and George also gave archery a try.

For the day outing, the family of five was dressed in casual outfits. Kate was wearing a dusky blue colour top with grey colour jeans, while William was wearing a dark blue colour sweater.