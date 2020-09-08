Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay back $3.2 million UK taxpayers' money used for Frogmore Cottage renovation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid back $3.2 million (£2.4 million) of UK taxpayers' money that was spent on renovating their British residence Frogmore Cottage. The couple have now moved out of the UK and made a home in the US but there were reports of them having spent lavishly as they stayed at Frogmore Cottage for a year after their marriage.

The news comes after the couple was criticised to have wasted the UK taxpayers’ money.

In a statement, Harry’s spokesperson told the Guardian: "A contribution has been made to the sovereign grant [the source of funding to the royal family] by the Duke of Sussex. This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty the Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of the duke and his family."

Harry and Meghan have signed a lucrative deal with Netflix and reports suggest that they have paid with the money they have churned from that deal.

The couple is now in Santa Barbara in California.

