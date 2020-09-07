2020 Emmy Awards: Meet the Best Drama nominees

The Mandalorian

Disney+ series ' The Mandalorian' made its shiny debut in the Emmy world with 15 Emmy nominations. It is the first live-action 'Star Wars' show to land a nomination in one of the top Primetime Emmy categories.



'The Mandalorian', is an American space series created by Jon Favreau, set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

(Photograph:Twitter)