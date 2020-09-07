2020 Emmy Awards: Meet the Best Drama nominees

From 'The Crown' to 'Ozark', meet the eight contenders in outstanding drama category.
Better Call Saul
'Better Call Saul' earned 10 Emmy nominations including its third consecutive nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. The show till date has received a total of 39 nominations without a single win.
'Better Call Saul' is a crime drama series created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. It is a prequel and spin-off of Gilligan's previous series 'Breaking Bad'.
The Crown
'The Crown' is one of the leading series in the award show over the years. The drama till date has received a total of 39 nominations for its first three seasons at the Primetime Emmy Awards. This year, the drama series has been nominated under 13 different categories.
'The Crown' traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to Philip Mountbatten, until the early 21st century.
The Mandalorian
Disney+ series ' The Mandalorian' made its shiny debut in the Emmy world with 15 Emmy nominations. It is the first live-action 'Star Wars' show to land a nomination in one of the top Primetime Emmy categories.
'The Mandalorian', is an American space series created by Jon Favreau, set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.
The Handmaid’s Tale
'The Handmaid’s Tale' is one of Emmy's favourite show, since its first season to its 3rd. The period drama scored 6 Emmy nominations this year. The show has received 54 nominations with 14 Emmys so far.
'The Handmaid's Tale' is an American dystopian tragedy series created by Bruce Miller, based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. The plot features a dystopia following a Second American Civil War wherein a totalitarian society subjects fertile women, called 'Handmaids', into child-bearing slavery.
Killing Eve
This year 'Killing Eve' is up for eight awards at 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The spy thriller has been nominated for a phenomenal 19 Emmys with a single win.
The spy thriller follows the story of Eve Polastri, a British intelligence investigator who is tasked to capture a psychopathic assassin Villanelle.
Ozark
'Ozark' season 3 scores 18 nominations for the 2020 Emmys. The series has received 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations including two wins.
The crime drama series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who relocate their family to the Ozarks for money laundering.
Stranger Things
This year, 'Stranger Things' lands with 8 Emmy nominations in the major categories. The science-fiction till now had received 31 Primetime Emmy Awards with six wins.
'Stranger Things' is an American science fiction horror series created by The Duffer Brothers. Set in 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.
Succession
'Succession' earned a whopping 18 Emmy Nominations at the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, and for the second year in a row, the series nabbed a drama series nom. Over the year, series scored 23 Nominations with 2 wins.
'Succession' is a satirical comedy-drama created by Jesse Armstrong. The series centres on the Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of Waystar Royco, a global media and hospitality empire, who are fighting for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy