Prince Harry faces second day of cross-examination in hacking case against UK tabloid publisher

Prince Harry has made allegations against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), claiming that they hacked his voicemails during his teenage years. He expressed that this invasion of his privacy caused him to feel a lack of trust in others. On the first day of the trial, Harry revealed his experience with tabloid newspapers, stating, "I ended up feeling as though I was playing up to a lot of the headlines and stereotypes that they wanted to pin on me mainly because I thought that, if they are printing this rubbish about me and people were believing it, I may as well 'do the crime,' so to speak." He described a downward spiral where the tabloids would consistently try to manipulate him, a vulnerable young man, into doing something foolish that would generate sensational stories and boost newspaper sales.

Now Harry is back on the second day of the trial in London on Wednesday, as per the BBC. The hearing was underway at the time of writing. What Prince Harry's lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) is all about? Prince Harry, along with more than 100 other individuals, is involved in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of tabloids such as the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror, and the Sunday People. The plaintiffs accuse MGN of engaging in widespread unlawful activities between 1991 and 2011. The allegations include phone-hacking on a large scale and obtaining private information through deceptive means, carried out by the media group's journalists or private investigators commissioned by them. According to the claimants' lawyers, senior editors and executives within MGN were aware of and approved such behaviour.

Prince Harry has claimed that the behaviour of journalists had a detrimental impact on his mental well-being, leading to "bouts of depression and paranoia." He suggested that their actions had severe consequences for his emotional state, causing periods of deep sadness and feelings of suspicion.

MGN is contesting the claims and refutes allegations that senior figures were aware of any wrongdoing. The media group also argues that some of the lawsuits were filed after the expiration of the legal time limit. Prince Harry, being one of the claimants, was selected as one of four test cases for the trial, which commenced on May 10.

