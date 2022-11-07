Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' gets new release date, Om Raut says 'need more time' after VFX backlash

Netizens have been bashing the makers of the much-awaited film 'Adipurush' ever since its trailer dropped online. The film has been criticised harshly by the audience over the quality of its VFX and visuals. Seeing the response from the critics, the makers have now decided to give the film some more time so that their production team can work on delivering a better visual experience.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, director Om Raut shared that the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer will now release on June 16, 2023, instead of January 12. And, the decision has been made to "give a complete visual experience to the viewers" and "give more time to the teams working on the film".

The director shared a note on Twitter, which read, "Jai Shri Ram. Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. (sic)"

"We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going. - Om Raut. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023," the note further read.

Also read: Nick Carter breaks down as Backstreet Boys pay tribute to his late brother Aaron Carter at London show

The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles and Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in supporting roles. The Indian epic mythological film based on Ramayana is being produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles while its music is being composed by Ajay–Atul.

Other than the film's VFX, critics have also objected to the looks of its lead characters, Ram and Lankesh, essayed by Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan respectively.