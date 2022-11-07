Nick Carter breaks down as Backstreet Boys pay tribute to his late brother Aaron Carter at London show

The entire crew of Backstreet Boys came forward to comfort teary-eyed Nick Carter as he got emotional on stage after the vocal group honoured his late brother Aaron Carter, who died at the age of 34 on Saturday, in a heartfelt tribute.

During a concert in London on Sunday night, Nick's bandmate Kevin Richardson spoke about losing a family member and shared how hard it has been for them as a band to deal with the loss. While Kevin spoke about Nick's late brother, he struggled to fight back tears on the stage.

Kevin said, "We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, up and downs. You guys have been through it with us, we’ve been through it with you."

He further added, "Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him. Nick’s little brother Aaron Carter passed away yesterday."

"He’s a part of our family," Kevin stated. "We thank you guys for all your love, all your well wishes and all your support."

"We’d like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter," Howie Dorough then added. The vocal group then began a capella performance of 'Breathe' to honour Aaron.

London showing so much love to @nickcarter right now.



To have a loved one taken away and the the perform on stage less than a day later, unbelievable courage 🙏🏽@backstreetboys #DNAWorldTour #Aaroncarter pic.twitter.com/qIUQeBtyS2 — Dipps Bhamrah (@DippsBhamrah) November 6, 2022

Also read: Harry Styles postpones more Los Angeles concerts due to health reasons: 'I've been in bed with flu'

On Sunday, Nick also shared a post on Instagram in memory of his brother Aaron. “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” he wrote. “I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”