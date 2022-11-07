Harry Styles postpones more Los Angeles concerts due to health reasons: 'I've been in bed with flu'

American singer Harry Styles has made more changes to his tour schedule due to his sickness. After postponing Friday night's concert at Kia Forum, Los Angeles due to a "band illness", Styles has rescheduled 3 more concerts as he still hasn't recovered from flu.

According to Styles' latest post, his concerts that were scheduled for November 5, 6 and 7 have been rescheduled to January 26, 27 and 29, 2023. "Everything else will play as planned," he shared.

"Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since," Styles wrote in an Instagram Story. "I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible. Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would."

Styles further added, "I’m sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me."

Styles will be next seen at the Forum on November 9. The remaining L.A. dates are currently set at the venue for November 11, 12, 14 and 15.