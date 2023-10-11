Popular web series Permanent Roommates is back for a third season

One of India's earliest web shows, Permanent Roommates is coming back for a third season. The show which highlighted the life of a young couple as they tackled job, family, and relationship was one of the first shows that was successful on the internet. The third season of the show featuring the original lead cast Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh will be back on Prime Video.



Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, Season 3 of Permanent Roommates will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories from 18 October.



“We are excited to bring back the much-loved relationship drama to our viewers. It manifests our commitment to serving audiences worldwide with content that is not only entertaining but also highly relatable. The characters Mikesh and Tanya and their bittersweet companionship while working through their personal ambitions, and how it has a bearing on their relationship has resonated well with the audience. The latest season is poised to bring back that quintessential world of Permanent Roommates and also elevate the show’s fandom further.” said Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, at Prime Video India.

“Our collaboration with TVF has been truly incredible. We are thrilled to have joined forces once again and exclusively premiere the latest season on Prime Video starting 18 October.”

“We are thrilled to announce the latest season of Permanent Roommates. As creators, this series has always held a special place in our hearts. Being our passion project, it heralded a web revolution of sorts back in 2014. We couldn't be happier to share this next chapter with you after the incredible love and support we have received for Mikesh and Tanya. As we introduce this series to our viewers we are not only bringing back the series but also rekindling the special connection we have with them. The exclusive launch of the latest season on Prime Video is a proud moment to celebrate as it will reach a wider audience across 240+ countries and territories.” said Shreyansh Pandey, head of TVF Originals and director of the show.

