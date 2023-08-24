Popular TikTok star Joe Muchlinski dies by suicide at 32

The digital world was shaken by the news of Joe Muchlinski's passing. Known to his countless followers as VonViddy on TikTok, the 32-year-old creator's untimely demise has left his fans in mourning. He leaves behind a legacy that goes beyond his online presence. His sister, Martha Muchlinski, confirmed that Joe had succumbed to his battle with mental illness, choosing to end his life.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Martha said, "I do want to confirm for his fans that he did lose his long battle with mental illness and he did take his own life. TikTok meant a lot to him. It gave him joy. It gave him something to laugh at and to make other people laugh at. He really appreciated that."

In a message accompanying the video, Martha wrote, "Joe was my first word. He was my older brother, my only sibling, and this is one of the worst days of my life. I know folks have been concerned since his (Vonviddy's) last video and deserve some closure."

Here's what Joe Muchlinski said in his final video

Joe's final video, posted a day before his sister shared the tragic news, showcased a man who was both reflective and introspective. With a following of over 180,000, he addressed his audience, his voice a mix of vulnerability and resilience. He wished to be remembered for the laughter he stirred, for the music he created, and for the positive impact he had on children as a camp counsellor.

"I want to be remembered as a creator, as a creator of videos that made people laugh, and a creator of music. I also want to be remembered as a camp counsellor, who helped kids to make happy memories. I'd rather not be remembered as an addict and an alcoholic who put his family through hell. But unfortunately, that's also part of me," he said.

"I feel so thankful to have such a following. You guys mean the world to me. All in all, I've had a terrific life. I got to visit the other side of the world and I made tons of friends from all walks of life. I have nothing to complain about, and I have nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you," Joe added.

